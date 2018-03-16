Mahama will never be President again - Owusu Bempah

news

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Founder and General Overseer of the Glorious and Power Ministry International has advised ex-President Mahama not to heed to calls to contest in 2020.

He said it will be a waste of time on the part of Mahama to contest in 2020 because he won't win.

“If I meet Mahama today, I will advise him not to pay attention to those calling for his comeback because he won’t win the 2020 elections. They will only spend his money like they did in the 2016 elections."

He contends that Mahama should retire as there's no future for him politically.

“If Mahama comes back 1000 times, he will lose 1000 times unless he becomes President somewhere or better still a different Ghana because God has revealed to me already that Mahama will never become a President”.

Rev. Owusu Bempah says Mahama has surrounded himself with inexperienced people who are only around to mislead him.



“Mahama should follow Rawlings and Kufour’s footsteps by accepting that he is an ex-president and will forever be. It is time you sit down and think about what to do as a family man and not a President because that won’t work”, he said.