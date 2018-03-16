Home > News > Politics >

Mahama will never be President again - Owusu Bempah


Prophecies Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama

He contends that Mahama should retire as there's no future for him politically.

  • Published:
Prophet Owusu Bempah play

Prophet Owusu Bempah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Founder and General Overseer of the Glorious and Power Ministry International has advised ex-President Mahama not to heed to calls to contest in 2020.

He said it will be a waste of time on the part of Mahama to contest in 2020 because he won't win.

“If I meet Mahama today, I will advise him not to pay attention to those calling for his comeback because he won’t win the 2020 elections. They will only spend his money like they did in the 2016 elections."

READ ALSO: Some people are scheming to assassinate Akufo-Addo - Owusu Bempah

He contends that Mahama should retire as there's no future for him politically.

John Mahama play

John Mahama

 

“If Mahama comes back 1000 times, he will lose 1000 times unless he becomes President somewhere or better still a different Ghana because God has revealed to me already that Mahama will never become a President”.

READ ALSO: Ebony was riding in Owusu Bempah’s car for spiritual protection- Abeiku Santana discloses

Rev. Owusu Bempah says Mahama has surrounded himself with inexperienced people who are only around to mislead him.

“Mahama should follow Rawlings and Kufour’s footsteps by accepting that he is an ex-president and will forever be. It is time you sit down and think about what to do as a family man and not a President because that won’t work”, he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nima Flagstaff House: Some Akufo-Addo 'neighbors' defy orders to move out Nima Flagstaff House Some Akufo-Addo 'neighbors' defy orders to move out
Public Purse: About 70 Ministers are working for free - Oppong Nkrumah Public Purse About 70 Ministers are working for free - Oppong Nkrumah
Shady Deals: Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong charges Shady Deals Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong charges
Gays: You can't force homosexuality on us - Ayariga slams US Ambassador Gays You can't force homosexuality on us - Ayariga slams US Ambassador
Nima Presidential Palace: Nana Addo deceived us - Evicted neighbours cry Nima Presidential Palace Nana Addo deceived us - Evicted neighbours cry
Loan Agreement: Gov’t secures $39m loan to finance Planting for Food and Jobs Loan Agreement Gov’t secures $39m loan to finance Planting for Food and Jobs

Recommended Videos

International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption
Mo Ibrahim: "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President" Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"



Top Articles

1 Shady Deals Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong chargesbullet
2 Loan Agreement Gov’t secures $39m loan to finance Planting for Food...bullet
3 Cocaine Business Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahamabullet
4 FLASHBACK I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Corruption Charges NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advisesbullet
6 Gays You can't force homosexuality on us - Ayariga slams US...bullet
7 Lack of Funds Gov't won't support Atta Mills library - Ministerbullet
8 Nima Presidential Palace Nana Addo deceived us - Evicted...bullet
9 Corruption Charges NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO...bullet
10 Ranking Martin Amidu, Otabil et al make latest list of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

Utilities Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect from April 1
Sole Sourcing Parliament to grill Adwoa Safo over GH¢29m procurement breach
Developmental Projects Nana Addo won't abandon previous gov't projects - Bawumia
NPP Regional Chariman and Secretary
Internal Wrangling NPP Chairman fights secretary over car