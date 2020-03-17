According to the Bishops, the government's neglect of their concern in such a drastic decision is very worrying.

It said it was unfortunate that groupings like the Ghana Charismatic Bishops’ Conference, the National Association of Charismatic & Christian Churches, and Ghana Pentecostal Council were not engaged before the new directives were given by the state.

In a statement, the conference said “the arbitrary closure of churches and places of worship without consultation or discussion for 4 weeks, smacks of a disregard of the importance of the church’s role in the country.”

“This disregard of the place of this powerful social and religious institution, to which over 70% of Ghanaians belong, is wrong,” the statement added.

“To only ask for the closure of churches and places of worship, is a rather biased view of the society and does not improve much the odds of getting the disease under control,” the statement added.

The new directives on public gatherings come after the increased cases of novel coronavirus in Ghana.

Ghana has so far detected six cases of the novel coronavirus, four of which were announced on Sunday.

Three of the newest cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.