The renowned preacher said he and other senior pastors of his church will be praying every three hours to “vanquish the powers behind the coronavirus”.

Duncan-Williams, who is the founder and leader of the Action Chapel International, also welcomed government’s decision to place a ban on all public gatherings, which includes church gatherings.

In a broadcast, he urged his congregants to keep faith in the Lord, adding that Ghana will return to normalcy with prayer.

Nicholas Duncan-Williams

“As a result of the proclamation and address by the President concerning the coronavirus, it has been declared that for the next four weeks, there will be no public gatherings and I have instructed all Action Chapel affiliate churches in Ghana to suspend all services and run all our services on social media. I will by God’s grace be addressing you every day,” Duncan-Williams said.

“I have also declared 30 days of prayer–6 am, 9 am, 12 noon, 3 pm, 6 pm, 9 pm and 12 midnight [for] myself and Bishop Obodai and the rest of the pastors…Within these 30 days, we will be praying to vanquish the power behind this plague, [and] pestilence that it will leave our shores [so] that there will be no loss of lives.”

The deadly Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus cases have since increased to six, with over 150 contacts traced by the Ministry of Health.

This has led to some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo also announcing a ban on all social gatherings and sporting activities.