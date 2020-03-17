Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams said it is important to take precaution and trust in God in such times.

In a broadcast, he urged his congregants to keep faith in the Lord, adding that the coronavirus is not the end of the world.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Duncan-Williams declares 30 days of prayer over pandemic

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

“Don’t have fear of this virus, take all the necessary precautions, but don’t live in fear, don’t be paranoid,” Duncan-Williams said.

“Trust in the Lord like never before, show the enemy that your faith is in God… this is not the end of the world.”

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus cases have since increased to six, with over 150 contacts traced by the Ministry of Health.

This has led to some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo also announcing a ban on all social gatherings and sporting activities.

Duncan-Williams also declared 30 days of prayer for the country over the fast-spreading coronavirus.

He said he and other senior pastors of his church will be praying every three hours to “vanquish the powers behind the coronavirus”.