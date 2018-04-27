news

Spokesperson for suspended New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Chairman, Paul Afoko has accused Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu for masterminding the suspension of his boss.

Nana Yaw Osei has taken swipe at Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu for stating that Paul Afoko and Samuel Crabbe, et al are no longer members of the NPP.

The Majority leader in an interview on Personality Profile on Joy TV said Paul Afoko, Kwabena Agyepong and Sammy Crabbe didn't like the candidature of then flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo.

He added that Paul Afoko did everything possible to scuttle the presidential ambition of Nana Addo.

READ MORE: Paul Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong, Wereko-Brobbey, et al face 10 years ban

But Nana Yaw Osei in rebuttal said Osei Mensah Bonsu singled out Afoko because of hatred.

"I'm unhappy with the statement Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has been making on radio stations and other platforms. Where in the letter was it stated that they were suspended indefinitely as members of the party?

READ MORE: I'm against suspension of Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong - Kufuor

"Paul Afoko's letter was signed by Obiri Boahen which stated that Afoko was suspended from his position as National Chairman of the NPP, not as party member," he said in interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

He added: "Paul Afoko has the party at heart. Suspending him unlawfully was just to antagonize him.

"Some elements in the party dislike him and the majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, is the one leading figure among them. He hates Afoko with passion."

READ MORE: NPP to decide fate of Kwabena Agyepong, Sammy Crabbe

"Let me tell these NPP members and other people to stop addressing Mr Afoko as a suspended chairman because in a normal sense, his time would have elapsed if he was still at post as chairman.

"It’s best to address him as a former chairman," stated.