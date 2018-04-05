Home > News > Politics >

Members of Parliament demand bodyguards


  Published:
Parliament of Ghana play

Parliament of Ghana
Leadership of parliament have once again called for the provision of private security guards at the residences of members of Parliament.

This call, led by the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Matthew Nyindam is to protect the parliamentarians from intruders and thugs.

This clarion call comes off the back of the recent attack on Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Hon Eric Opoku at his house.

Nyindam questioned why there's a public outcry anytime parliamentarians demand for private security guards to secure their homes.

The Kpandai MP also called on the police to bring to book the perpetrators of Eric Opoku in order to serve as a deterrent for such attacks in the future.

