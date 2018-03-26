Home > News > Politics >

NPP MPs will exit Parliament in 2020 polls - Anyidoho


  Published:
Deputy General Secretary, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho play

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has predicted that some key members of the New Patriotic  Party (NPP) will face some shocking surprises and will exit parliament in the 2020 elections.

He said the MPs likely to be shown the exit are new entrants and old MPs following Parliament's ratification of the controversial Defense Corporation Agreement between Ghana and the United States of America.

He said Ghanaians are not happy with the Majority for granting unrestricted access to a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military.

READ MORE: Nana Addo will bring terrorists in Ghana if... - Asiedu Nketia

The agreement will also permit the US military to use Ghana as a base for staging and deploying forces.

play

 

It gives tax exception to US military contractors and requires Ghana to provide the US with runway for US military operation.

"United States forces shall be responsible for the operation and maintenance, construction, and development costs of agreed facilities and areas provided for the exclusive use of United State: forces unless otherwise agreed," it said.

READ MORE: Kwesi Pratt, Defense Minister in near-fight over US military base in Ghana

In return, the US will invest $20 million in the Ghana army and police service as well as host joint-military exercises together.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul argued that the deal was in the best interest for the nation, citing growing terrorism in countries bordering Ghana.

Before the deal was passed, the minority stormed out of parliament.

READ ALSO: Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with the US

Koku Anyidoho in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, he said the NDC will move heaven on earth to ensure that the military agreement is rejected.

He added: "We shall resist the oppressors rule of Nana Akufo-Addo with all our will and might forever more. Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP want to legalize the sale of our sovereignty to the United States of America and we will not allow that to happen."

