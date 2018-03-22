Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo will bring terrorists in Ghana if... - Asiedu Nketia


  • Published:
play
General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will allow terrorists into the country if he approves the military base agreement between Ghana and the United States of America.

According to him, the US to establish a military base in the country would be very dire for Ghana.

He said "What government is about to do right now is just allowing terrorism in the country because the US is noted for such things and so bringing them into our country means you are only promoting terrorism and risking the lives of Ghanaians?."

READ MORE: Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with the US

Cabinet has reportedly approved the granting of unrestricted access to a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military as part of an agreement between Ghana and American governments.

The agreement was also tabled before parliament for consideration and approval on Tuesday, March 20, in line with Article 181(5) of the 1992 constitution, which requires parliamentary approval in respect of "international business transactions" to which Ghana is a party.

play

 

The agreement grants the US military unfettered access to "a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions."

In the agreement, it's been reported that the US will have unrestricted access to a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military.

The agreement will permit the US military to use Ghana as a base for staging and deploying forces.

The deal is said to have been on cabinet's agenda for the past 8 months, however, they only approved it on March 8.

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul is quoted in the memo advising cabinet to sanction the agreement because the  Ghanaian military will benefit in trainings and logistics.

According to the agreement, Ghana will provide unimpeded access to and use of agreed facilities and areas to the U.S. forces and Contractors.

It also allows U.S. forces and their Contractors to undertake construction activities on and make alterations and improvements to agreed facilities and areas.

Asiedu Nketia in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM said it will be suicidal if Parliament approves the security deal calling on them to reject the agreement.

READ ALSO: Ghana will never know peace if... - Security expert warns

play Terrorism in Africa

 

"Our MPs should desist from it because it won’t work. They should rise up in arms against the move," he added.

However, the US has dismissed reports that it is building a military base in Ghana.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Ghana said "the United States has not requested, nor does it plan to establish a military base or bases in Ghana."

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

