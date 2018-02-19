Home > News > Politics >

Minister kneels to seek support for creation of new Ahafo region


In Brong Ahafo Region Deputy Minister kneels to seek support for creation of new Ahafo region

Currently, President Akufo-Addo has set up a Commission of Inquiry to oversee the creation of the proposed Ahafo region out of the Brong-Ahafo region.

The Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie, went knees down as he appealed to the Chiefs and people of the area for their support in the creation of a new region.

The Commission, chaired by Justice Stephen Alan Brobbey, is tasked with implementing the will of the people, with a referendum expected.

play

 

Speaking at a public hearing by the Commission, the Deputy Minister went on his knees whiles making a case for the creation of the Ahafo region from the existing territory.

According to him, the creation of new regions would ensure that more jobs are created for the unemployed youth.

He explained that the regional split will greatly reduce the distance residents would have to travel from their communities to the Regional capital, bringing governance closer to the people.

President of the Ahafo Youth Development Association, Yaw Owusu-Brempong, also backed the creation of a new region, insisting a petition for the Ahafo region has been in existence for the past 39 years.

He said successive governments have consistently ignored the petition and commended President Akufo-Addo for initiating the constitutional procedures to back it up.

play

 

On his part, Justice Brobbey advised that those pushing for the creation of a new region should exercise decorum in their calls.

He warned that the use of offensive languages or a rush to choose a capital for the new regions could degenerate into something else.

Meanwhile, MP’s from constituencies in the Ahafo areas in the Brong Ahafo Region have thrown their weight behind the creation of a new region.

The MPs demonstrated their support and commitment by making donations of GH¢ 5,000.00 each with a promise to donate more to the Commission of Inquiry to facilitate their work.

