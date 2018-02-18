Military launch major anti-galamsey operation on river bodies

news

The Ghana Armed Forces says it has deployed troops to five mining regions to combat illegal mining (galamsey) on river bodies dubbed "riverine operation."

The escalation of war the against illegal miners comes on the heels of water rationing in some parts of the country by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GCWL).

The water distribution company has repeatedly cautioned that galamsey activities on the nation's river bodies may lead to water shortage.

"Some of the water bodies on which the riverine operations are being undertaken include River Birim, River Ankobra, River Offin and the Bui dam,” a statement signed by the Director of Public Regions, of GAF, E Aggrey-Quashie said.

GAF said the exercise is "destroy all floating mining equipment and flush out the illegal miners in order to halt the ongoing pollution of rivers and water bodies."

The latest exercise, the statement noted, is being done in conjunction with the operation vanguard, the anti-galamsey taskforce set up by President Nana Akufo-Addo to combat the menace..

“Currently personnel from the Ghana Navy, Army Engineers and units within the five (5) regions in conjunction with Operation Vanguard personnel are conducting simultaneous and robust military operations to destroy all floating mining equipment and flush out the illegal miners in order to halt the ongoing pollution of rivers and water bodies. The objective of the operations is to sustain the gains made by Operation Vanguard," according to the statement.

The statement also adds that although 1000 illegal miners have been arrested and their equipment seized by the Operation Vanguard, "GAF deems it necessary to step up the riverine operations in order to maintain the improved security situation and curb the menace by the illegal miners on the river bodies in Eastern, Ashanti, Western, Central and Brong Ahafo Regions.”

It further said the riverine operations has, since its inception, led to the destruction of over 340 makeshift accommodations and mining equipment including chanfans, water pumping machines, motor cycles and tri-cycles deserted by illegal miners especially at Dokokyina around the Bui Dam.