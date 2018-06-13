Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Minority goes to court over Ghana card registration


National ID Minority goes to court over Ghana card registration

The minority has problems with the documents – Birth Certificate and Passport, which the NIA is demanding from Ghanaians in order to be able to register.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minority in Parliament is preparing to file a case in court against the National Identification Authority (NIA) over the Ghana Card registration exercise.

The minority has problems with the documents – Birth Certificate and Passport, which the NIA is demanding from Ghanaians in order to be able to register.

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwami Governs Agbodza said these requirements will make it impossible for most Ghanaians to register because not too many people have a passport and also a biometric birth certificate.

READ MORE: Ghana Card attempt to denationalise NDC supporters -Mahama

play

 

He stated that the NIA officials have failed to respond to an invitation by Parliament to provide answers to some questions lingering on the minds of Ghanaians.

"Majority of Ghanaians have the voter ID card and Article 42 clearly states it is only people who are Ghanaians that can vote. In other words anyone who has a voter ID card is a Ghanaian so why is NPP insisting on outlawing many Ghanaians on this. So we are saying that until a proper interpretation of Article 42 and sections of the L(I),the minority will not be part of the process and we  are heading to the court. Our lawyers are working on it and you will hear from them soon," he told Accra-based Starr FM.

READ ALSO: Minority boycott Ghana Card registration exercise

Meanwhile, Communication director of the NIA Francis Palmdeti says the Authority is working within its mandate hence cannot be faulted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Politics: Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over footsoldier comment Ghana Politics Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over footsoldier comment
Chop Chop: EOCO probes fired GEPA boss Gifty Klenam Chop Chop EOCO probes fired GEPA boss Gifty Klenam
Disappointment: Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group Disappointment Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group
Resolute: You can't shut me up with lawsuits - A Plus warns gov't Resolute You can't shut me up with lawsuits - A Plus warns gov't
Allegations: Nana Addo must resign or face impeachment - Political think tank Allegations Nana Addo must resign or face impeachment - Political think tank
End of an Era: Government petitions High Court to dissolve the GFA End of an Era Government petitions High Court to dissolve the GFA

Recommended Videos

Alban Bagbin: Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration Alban Bagbin Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration
Politics: I believe what Nyantakyi said in Anas' exposé – Inusah Fuseini Politics I believe what Nyantakyi said in Anas' exposé – Inusah Fuseini
Politics: NDC will rise again – Mahama assures Politics NDC will rise again – Mahama assures



Top Articles

1 Allegations Nana Addo must resign or face impeachment - Political think tankbullet
2 Disappointment Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash -...bullet
3 Ghana Politics Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over...bullet
4 Infrastructure Development Mahama slams Nana Addo for engaging in...bullet
5 Issues I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong...bullet
6 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasancebullet
7 Threats Minority threaten demo over Ghana card registrationbullet
8 NPP Internal Wrangling I warned Alfred Obeng not to accept...bullet
9 Employment NABCO jobs better than being unemployed - Bawumiabullet
10 Resolute You can't shut me up with lawsuits - A Plus...bullet

Related Articles

Threats Minority threaten demo over Ghana card registration
Identification MPs fail to show up for Ghana card registration
Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8 years – Bawumia
In Parliament Minority boycott Ghana Card registration exercise
Former President NPP government so petty - Mahama says
National Identification Card Ghana Card attempt to denationalise NDC supporters -Mahama
Obengfo Hospital I have a daughter with late Deputy NEIP CEO; I demand justice – Kennedy Agyapong
'Chop Chop' NDC raises red flag over 'fraudulent' $1.2bn Ghana card
Lawsuit Ursula Owusu threatens legal action against A Plus over ‘libelous’ comments
Chop Chop Using $1.2 billion to print ID cards is fraudulent - Ken Agyapong

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

Parliament of Ghana
Identification MPs fail to show up for Ghana card registration
Dr Opuni
Judgement Court to determine Opuni's demand for pre-trial disclosure on Wednesday
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Incorruptible Nana Addo sacking BOST MD, Alfred Obeng shows he's honest - COPEC
Kennedy Agyapong
Anas Exposé I'll expose journalists how they acquired their properties - Kennedy Agyapong