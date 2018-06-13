Minority goes to court over Ghana card registration

news

The Minority in Parliament is preparing to file a case in court against the National Identification Authority (NIA) over the Ghana Card registration exercise.

The minority has problems with the documents – Birth Certificate and Passport, which the NIA is demanding from Ghanaians in order to be able to register.

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwami Governs Agbodza said these requirements will make it impossible for most Ghanaians to register because not too many people have a passport and also a biometric birth certificate.

He stated that the NIA officials have failed to respond to an invitation by Parliament to provide answers to some questions lingering on the minds of Ghanaians.

"Majority of Ghanaians have the voter ID card and Article 42 clearly states it is only people who are Ghanaians that can vote. In other words anyone who has a voter ID card is a Ghanaian so why is NPP insisting on outlawing many Ghanaians on this. So we are saying that until a proper interpretation of Article 42 and sections of the L(I),the minority will not be part of the process and we are heading to the court. Our lawyers are working on it and you will hear from them soon," he told Accra-based Starr FM.

Meanwhile, Communication director of the NIA Francis Palmdeti says the Authority is working within its mandate hence cannot be faulted.