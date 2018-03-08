Home > News > Politics >

Minority slams 'partial' Speaker of Parliament


Disagreement Minority slams 'partial' Speaker of Parliament again

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, was accused of not recognising the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu play Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu
The Minority in Parliament has staged a walk out over what they said was the Speaker's continuous refusal to recognise their leaders.

Haruna Iddrisu was on his feet to ask a Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, a follow-up question when he appeared before the House.

The question to be asked was related to an answer the deputy minister had provided on the Export Trade, Agriculture and Industrial Fund (EDAIF) funding for irrigation infrastructure for horticultural crops production.

They said the Speaker again failed to recognise Haruna Iddrisu when he rose to his feet to make a point as to why the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyeremarten, did not appear to answer a question on the One District, One Factory' initiative.

The Minority told journalists that the Speaker went ahead to invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, to present a statement on the alleged sale of African migrants in Libya.

The Minority leader stood for a while Ms Botchway was presenting the statement before he resumed his seat.

Moments after, the Minority members staged a walk out of the House, till their seats became vacant with only the Majority members in the House.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye play

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye

 

The business of the House continued till the adjournment of the House.

However, deputy Minority Leader, Jame Klutse Avedzi, described Mike Oquaye as the worst Speaker of the Fourth Republic.

He said the Minority has been responsible adding that the Speaker has not been fair to them in the House.

"We have always been responsible as a Minority. In fact, Ghanaians should know that the NDC Minority is responsible. We want the Ghanaian people to be the judges, they should see what is happening.

"We have had a number of Speakers in this country. We’ve had DF Annan, Peter Ala Adjetey, Sekyi Huges, Bamford Addo, Doe Adjaho and now we have a Reverend Speaker and this is the way he’s behaving. If you want to rank him among the six so far, he’s the worst," he told journalists.

Speaker of Parliament is bias

The Minority on numerous occasions has accused Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, describing him as a threat to democracy.

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak has said he is just like Idi Amin, one of history's repressive leader.

He made the explosive comments after he was denied by the speaker to make a comment during voting for the adoption of the report of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of parliament on the Legal Profession Regulations 2017 on Friday.

The committee had recommended that entrants into the Ghana Law School should be made to write entrance exams.

Muntaka opposed to the law entrance exams, wanted a head count vote but when he stood on his feet to catch the eye of the speaker, he was ignored.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

