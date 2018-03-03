Home > News > Politics >

Muntaka Mubarak says Oquaye is just like Idi Amin


Speaker of Parliament

Muntaka made the explosive comments after he was denied by the speaker to make a comment during voting for the adoption of the report of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of parliament on the Legal Profession Regulations 2017 on Friday.

play
The Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the Member of Parliament for Asawase Muntaka Mubarak has said, is just like Idi Amin, one of history's repressive leader.

Muntaka made the explosive comments after he was denied by the speaker to make a comment during voting for the adoption of the report of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of parliament on the Legal Profession Regulations 2017 on Friday.

The committee had recommended that entrants into the Ghana Law School should be made to write entrance exams.

Muntaka, opposed to the law entrance exams, wanted a head count vote but when he stood on his feet to catch the eye of the speaker, he was ignored.

“The way he is behaving, I think that all of us need to be very concerned and very worried about the way the Speaker is conducting himself… I doubt whether even Mobutu or even Idi Amim can be behaving the way he did. It is so shameful that Speaker continues to do this and just disregard the rules of the House,” Muntaka told the media shortly after the voice vote.

“I am super convinced that those for ‘No’ won and we wanted to confirm that beyond any reasonable doubt by having a headcount. If you have a head count, it puts the thing beyond doubt.”

