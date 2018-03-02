news

The Ministry of Education has been rocked with financial malfeasance as it comes into the spotlight with report of massive 'chop chop' involving Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh, running into one million cedis Massachusetts Institute of Technology Program (MIT) held last year.

This came to light when the Minority accused the Minister for wasting resources by spending over GH¢1.3 million to train 13 people in the United States of America.

They are however, demanding an audit into the malfeasanse.

The programme, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Program (MIT) involves a series of workshop sessions geared towards exploring solutions towards reducing youth unemployment.

Some individuals were drawn from the National Service Secretariat (NSS), Youth Employment Agency (YEA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), National Youth Authority (NYA)and the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to be trained.

Member of for Parliament for Kumbungu in the Northern region said the amount could have been put to a better use if the training was done locally.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "as far as I am concerned, it is completely an outrage to have spent over 1.6 million for 13 officials to travel to the USA for a training programme at a time where the National service Secretariat cant even meet its obligations as far as paying the allowance of service personnel are concerned."

But the Education Minister in response said the money spent on the programme is not excessive.

"Taking 13 people to the United States for a two year program, I don’t think it is excessive," he added.