Home > News > Politics >

I hope robberies are not politically motivated - Rawlings


Mischief I hope robberies are not politically motivated - Rawlings

The former President’s message comes a day after a Lebanese businessman was shot dead in Tema after he had gone to the Bank to withdraw over GHc200, 000 for his company.

  • Published:
Jerry-John-Rawlings.jpg play

Jerry-John-Rawlings.jpg
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has said he hopes the current spate of armed robberies going on in the country isn't a ploy by the opposition to make the government unpopular.

The former President, who also doubles as the founder of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) isn't ruing out mischief.

READ ALSO: Rawlings won't campaign for NDC in 2020 - Owusu Bempah

He took to twitter to express this sentiment. He said, "Let us hope the recent robbery and killings is downright plain robbery and not a politically motivated action from within or without, calculated to undermine those in charge of the security machinery in order to pave the way for certain parochial ambitions."

Rawlings and Nana Addo play

Rawlings and Nana Addo

 

The former President’s message comes a day after a Lebanese businessman was shot dead in Tema after he had gone to the Bank to withdraw over GHc200, 000 for his company.

READ ALSO: Special Prosecutor should investigate Nana Konadu first - Policy analyst

Accra and certain parts of the country have been rife with robbery activities since over the last month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Special Prosecutor: Attorney General defends suit against Martin Amidu Special Prosecutor Attorney General defends suit against Martin Amidu
Fragile National Security: Minority demands immediate dismissal of IGP Fragile National Security Minority demands immediate dismissal of IGP
Commonwealth Observer Mission: Mahama holds discussions with political stakeholders ahead of Sierra Leone elections Commonwealth Observer Mission Mahama holds discussions with political stakeholders ahead of Sierra Leone elections
Allegations: Nana Addo gave GH¢50bn to NPP for Delegates Conference – Obiri Boahen Allegations Nana Addo gave GH¢50bn to NPP for Delegates Conference – Obiri Boahen
Special Prosecutor: Martin Amidu challenged to also declare his assets Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu challenged to also declare his assets
Political Fire: Napo not fit to be a Minister - Kofi Adams Political Fire Napo not fit to be a Minister - Kofi Adams

Recommended Videos

Sierra Leone elections: Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest Koroma Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest Koroma
GYEEDA Trial: Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele GYEEDA Trial Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele
Sack corrupt police officer: Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer



Top Articles

1 Fragile National Security Minority demands immediate dismissal of IGPbullet
2 Hassan Ahmed Head of State Protocol did no wrong at US Governors’...bullet
3 Allegations Nana Addo gave GH¢50bn to NPP for Delegates Conference –...bullet
4 Yawa Pai Just a small embarrassing handshake moment involving Nana...bullet
5 Revelations I was supposed to be murdered like J.B Danquah - Ken...bullet
6 Political Fire Napo not fit to be a Minister - Kofi Adamsbullet
7 Commonwealth Observer Mission Mahama holds discussions with...bullet
8 Mischief I hope robberies are not politically motivated -...bullet
9 Special Prosecutor Attorney General defends suit against...bullet
10 Election Petition? NPP did not win election 2016 -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest Koromabullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP...bullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet
9 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet
10 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission...bullet

Politics

Free SHS Mahama doesn't understand what he reads - Minister
Founding Father Rawlings predicts long stay in opposition for NDC if...
Opposition Party NDC ‘sells out’ Nii Lante; says it will be absurd to free Abuga Pele
Jerry Rawlings
Founding Father Rawlings won't campaign for NDC in 2020 - Owusu Bempah