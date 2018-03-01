I hope robberies are not politically motivated - Rawlings

news

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has said he hopes the current spate of armed robberies going on in the country isn't a ploy by the opposition to make the government unpopular.

The former President, who also doubles as the founder of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) isn't ruing out mischief.

READ ALSO: Rawlings won't campaign for NDC in 2020 - Owusu Bempah

He took to twitter to express this sentiment. He said, "Let us hope the recent robbery and killings is downright plain robbery and not a politically motivated action from within or without, calculated to undermine those in charge of the security machinery in order to pave the way for certain parochial ambitions."

The former President’s message comes a day after a Lebanese businessman was shot dead in Tema after he had gone to the Bank to withdraw over GHc200, 000 for his company.

READ ALSO: Special Prosecutor should investigate Nana Konadu first - Policy analyst

Accra and certain parts of the country have been rife with robbery activities since over the last month.