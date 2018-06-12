Minority threaten demo over Ghana card registration

news

The Minority in Parliament have threatened to hit the streets over their displeasure with the requirements needed for the registration of the National Identification card.

They said the requirements of only a birth certificate and a Ghanaian passport isn't fair to most Ghanaians who lack these IDs especially in the hinterlands.

“We in the minority have indicated that we are prepared to use constitutional and legal means, and if possible, we will go on the streets,” the Minority Spokesperson for Communications, Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini said to Citi News.

Former President John Mahama hinted the displeasure of the NDC over these requirements when he addressed party supporters in Aflao in the Volta Region over the weekend.

ABA Fuseini further said, "We are talking about a population of about 30 million Ghanaians today. But you are doing an exercise in which only 7 million people, at best, in the widest possible participation [will be included].”

“Twenty-Three million people will be excluded. They will be deliberate, as a matter of conscious policy, be left out of the exercise. How can you call that a national exercise?”, he added.

The Ghana card is set to be officially used as the main identification as a Ghanaian after the registration exercise in the 10 regions of Ghana.