MPs fail to show up for Ghana card registration


Identification MPs fail to show up for Ghana card registration

The Minority in Parliament have earlier indicated their unwillingness to take part in the registration exercise.

  • Published:
Parliament of Ghana play

Parliament of Ghana
Members of Parliament have shunned the registration of the Ghana card being issued by the National Identification Authority.

The exercise was supposed to be organised for the law makers today but so far Accra based Citi FM is reporting that none of the Parliamentarians has registered.

Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy, Adam Mutawakilu, insists the Minority will not take part.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong denies saying parliament is “useless”

“If for their personal reason they [Majority] are not here, that is none of my business. Once the Minority is not taking part whether they [Majority] are here or not, it is not our business.”

Over the weekend, former President John Mahama criticized the Ghana card and said the NDC will fight its current laws because it is surely going to deprive a lot of Ghanaians the chance to register.

The officials of the NIA are however expected to brief parliament on the roll out plan tomorrow.

