Home > News > Politics >

MP accuses Rawlings of shielding corrupt businessman


Kennedy Agyapong MP accuses Rawlings of shielding corrupt businessman

Speaking on his own FM station Oman FM last Thursday, the populist MP accused Rawling and his wife of using their influence in the Akufo-Addo administration to shield one Traboulsi Marwan, who he accuses of having a ‘dubious’ airport cargo contract.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Outspoken Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has turned his gun on former President Jerry John Rawlings, accusing him of giving cover to a corrupt businessman.

READ MORE: Rawlings goes for new NDC card; pays dues up 2020

Speaking on his own FM station Oman FM last Thursday, the populist MP accused Rawling and his wife of using their influence in the Akufo-Addo administration to shield one Traboulsi Marwan, who he accuses of having a ‘dubious’ airport cargo contract.

Describing the contract as "dubious" he was unwavering in his remarks that the contract needs to be reviewed because Mr Marwan was abusing the terms of the contract.

He accused the businessman of "throwing his weight about" at the Airport and preventing national security from entering and searching his Cargo yard “because he is a crony to the former President Rawlings and his wife”.

He claimed: “Traboulsi Marwan, I hear his best friend is former President Rawlings and former first lady. I don’t care about that. I care about Ghana. And this one even NDC members were so p#ssed (sic) because even in their time the way the guy was throwing his weight about. He has been in the system.”

"He (Traboulsi Marwan) doesn’t even allow National Security to enter his compound …. And we (NPP) are also allowing it to continue because he is Ex President Rawlings close friend”

READ MORE: NDC 'monsterized' Martin Amidu- Rawlings says as he praises Akufo-Addo

“If it is Rawlings these things happen under him, he will kill him. Even Ghanaians he (Rawlings) killed them, they didn’t even commit the crimes this man is committing."

"He (Traboulsi) is Rawlings’ crony, and so what? Rawlings My foot!”, he thundered.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly: Nitiwul angrily blasts court injunction against inauguration of new assembly Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly Nitiwul angrily blasts court injunction against inauguration of new assembly
Political Fire: Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the Finance Minister - Koku Anidoho Political Fire Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the Finance Minister - Koku Anidoho
Prophecies: Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama Prophecies Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama
Nima Flagstaff House: Some Akufo-Addo 'neighbors' defy orders to move out Nima Flagstaff House Some Akufo-Addo 'neighbors' defy orders to move out
Public Purse: About 70 Ministers are working for free - Oppong Nkrumah Public Purse About 70 Ministers are working for free - Oppong Nkrumah
Shady Deals: Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong charges Shady Deals Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong charges

Recommended Videos

International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Mo Ibrahim: "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President" Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"
Local News: Special Prosecutor Officially Starts Work Today Local News Special Prosecutor Officially Starts Work Today



Top Articles

1 Shady Deals Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong chargesbullet
2 Gays You can't force homosexuality on us - Ayariga slams US Ambassadorbullet
3 Loan Agreement Gov’t secures $39m loan to finance Planting for Food...bullet
4 Nima Flagstaff House Some Akufo-Addo 'neighbors' defy orders to...bullet
5 Prophecies Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah...bullet
6 Nima Presidential Palace Nana Addo deceived us - Evicted...bullet
7 Political Fire Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the Finance...bullet
8 Public Purse About 70 Ministers are working for free -...bullet
9 FLASHBACK I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy...bullet
10 Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly Nitiwul angrily...bullet

Related Articles

Election Petition? NPP did not win election 2016 - Mahama claims
Party Organisation Rawlings goes for new NDC card; pays dues up 2020
NDC 'monsterized' Martin Amidu- Rawlings says as he praises Akufo-Addo
Prophecies Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama
Term Limits Make Presidential term 5 years - Rawlings advocates
Mischief I hope robberies are not politically motivated - Rawlings
Founding Father Rawlings predicts long stay in opposition for NDC if...
Founding Father Rawlings won't campaign for NDC in 2020 - Owusu Bempah
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu will work with a mediocre team - NDC MP

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
6 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet

Politics

Lack of Funds Gov't won't support Atta Mills library - Minister
Corruption Charges NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advises
Utilities Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect from April 1
Corruption Charges NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni - NDC