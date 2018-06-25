MP cries foul over abandoned projects in Bolga East

news

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolga East Constituency, Dr. Dominic Akritinga Ayine, has strongly taken a swipe at the Akufo-Addo-led government over its failure to continue projects started by the previous National Democratic Congress-led administration in his constituency.

He stated that the abandonment of the Zuarungu township road and other infrastructure projects speaks volumes of government's intention to reverse the clock of development chalked by former President John Mahama.

READ MORE: Supreme Court throws Ayine's application against Amidu

The law maker, who's not impressed with the performance of the government of New Patriotic Party (NPP) accused government of embarking on what he described as 'political chicanery' and gimmicks to win the 2016 polls.