Supreme Court throws Ayine's application against Amidu


Supreme Court throws Ayine's application against Amidu



An additional application to the suit filed by the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine against the candidacy of Martin Amidu for Special Prosecutor has been thrown out by the Supreme Court.

Dr. Ayine petitioned the Supreme Court to nullify the appointment of Amidu on the grounds that he is too old for the position.

According to the judge, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, the application was not supported by the rules of the court.

He argued in his writ that, “any other interpretation would result in an unlawful amendment of Article 199 of the Constitution by legislation.”

However, Martin Amidu has been defiant about the suit and he said on Thursday that it is not interfering in his work.

Amidu was appointed by President Akufo-Addo as Ghana's first Special Prosecutor in fulfillment of a major campaign pledge in 2016.

Dr. Ayine is seeking a declaration that “by a true and proper interpretation of Articles 190(1)(d), 199(1), 199(4), and 295 of the 1992 Constitution, the retirement age of all holders of public office created pursuant to Article(1)(d) is sixty years, anyhow not beyond (65).”

In response to Dr Ayine’s move, Martin Amidu said the fresh application was in bad faith

