Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as Special Prosecutor - Prof Alabi


Special Prosecutor Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as Special Prosecutor - Prof Alabi

An aspiring flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof Joshua Alabi said “...I am happy that Akufo-Addo has set up the Special Prosecutor Office and appointed a very difficult man; it is very good.”

  • Published:
Joshua Alabi play

Joshua Alabi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An aspiring flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that President Akufo-Addo has appointed a good and “very difficult man” to occupy the position of Special Prosecutor.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Prof Joshua Alabi said Martin Amidu is a good choice due to the qualities he possesses.

He was however not happy that all politicians are thieves.

READ ALSO: 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID today

“Those who have stolen money or done something wrong, they should be disciplined and that is why I am happy that Akufo-Addo has set up the Special Prosecutor Office and appointed a very difficult man; it is very good.”

“It is not every politician who is a criminal… some may be, some may not be, so, we cannot tag everyone that: ‘you are criminals’; it is not good for this country,” he added.

READ ALSO: Development Authorities deputies appointments waste of resources - Franklin Cudjoe

He said he supported the call for corrupt political officials to be prosecuted.

Martin Amidu started work on Monday, 5 March 2018. He was sworn in by the president on Friday, 23 February 2018.

He is expected to lead government’s anti-corruption campaign from his Labone office.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Old Age: Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DC Old Age Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DC
Theft: Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolen Theft Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolen
Bloated Government: Development Authorities deputies appointments waste of resources - Franklin Cudjoe Bloated Government Development Authorities deputies appointments waste of resources - Franklin Cudjoe
Double Salary Saga: 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID today Double Salary Saga 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID today
Libel: Tarkwa MP sues party member for insulting him on 'WhatsApp' Libel Tarkwa MP sues party member for insulting him on 'WhatsApp'
Presidency: Akufo-Addo departs for Commonwealth meeting in UK Presidency Akufo-Addo departs for Commonwealth meeting in UK

Recommended Videos

Politics: Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment Politics Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment
Politics: Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama Politics Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama
Politics: Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings Politics Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings



Top Articles

1 Presidency Akufo-Addo departs for Commonwealth meeting in UKbullet
2 Double Salary Saga 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID todaybullet
3 Azaan Comments Sack Frimpong Boateng for saying WhatsApp should be...bullet
4 'My mother nearly fainted when she heard I was drunk - NDC...bullet
5 Libel Tarkwa MP sues party member for insulting him on 'WhatsApp'bullet
6 Vigilantism NPP vigilante group chase away NDC contractors in...bullet
7 Obinim Sticker Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in...bullet
8 Former First Lady Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina...bullet
9 Job For The Boys Rev Owusu Bempah gets government...bullet
10 Caveat Stop defaming me - Sedinam Tamakloe warns media...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
4 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases Ghc35.9m...bullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

Alhassan Suhuyini
NPP Elections Call shameful Bugri Naabu to order - Suhuyini tasks Bawumia
Kennedy Agyapong
Allegations NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong
Sammy Awuku
Obinim Sticker Calling Nana Addo super incompetent unpresidential - Awuku
Mustapha Hamid
Levels Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't compare us - Hamid