Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as Special Prosecutor - Prof Alabi

An aspiring flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that President Akufo-Addo has appointed a good and “very difficult man” to occupy the position of Special Prosecutor.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Prof Joshua Alabi said Martin Amidu is a good choice due to the qualities he possesses.

He was however not happy that all politicians are thieves.

“Those who have stolen money or done something wrong, they should be disciplined and that is why I am happy that Akufo-Addo has set up the Special Prosecutor Office and appointed a very difficult man; it is very good.”

“It is not every politician who is a criminal… some may be, some may not be, so, we cannot tag everyone that: ‘you are criminals’; it is not good for this country,” he added.

He said he supported the call for corrupt political officials to be prosecuted.

Martin Amidu started work on Monday, 5 March 2018. He was sworn in by the president on Friday, 23 February 2018.

He is expected to lead government’s anti-corruption campaign from his Labone office.