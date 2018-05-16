news

The NDC Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has warned the NPP government to desist from the idea of using the Heritage Fund to finance Free SHS.

He said the Heritage Fund was set up for a purpose therefore it cannot be used to fund the NPP's flagship policy.

“They cannot use the heritage fund which has been set up to protect the future generations because of the diminishing the mineral wealth. Which government cannot implement free SHS if you will only need to use the oil revenue? Then there is no need for a government and it is clear they cannot think”, he said.

Fuseini said the NPP claimed that there's enough money in the country to fund the free SHS while in opposition so why are they now entertaining the idea to tamper with the Heritage Fund, he quizzed.

“They can spend the allocation to the budget but not the heritage fund. It is a completely lazy, bankrupt and inept thinking. We do not need a government if any government can come and use oil revenue because that the easiest way out”, he reiterated.

He argues that the fund is meant for future projects in the wake of the limited natural minerals in the country and that if it could be used that easily they would not have come to meet it.