My 275 buses are ready - Freddie Blay declares

He told 'kokrokoo' host Kwami Sefa Kayi that he's ready to serve the NPP and the nation, hence arranging for the procurement of the buses.
Blay confirmed this ahead of the party's National Delegates Conference in Koforidua over the weekend.
Touching on the funding for the buses, Mr. Blay revealed that "financial institution is helping us. We’re taking a bank facility to do so. It’s self-paying . . . We do so for and for every constituency. It’s not about if they vote for me first before I do it. The buses are in the country as I talk to you, Kwami. They’re in the harbour . . ”
Upon delivering on his promise, Mr. Blay is calling on the party delegates to vote massively for him to become the National Chairman.
Blay will be competing against veteran Stephen Ntim for the Chairmanship position.