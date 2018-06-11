Pulse.com.gh logo
NABCO jobs better than being unemployed - Bawumia


NABCO jobs better than being unemployed - Bawumia

President Akufo-Addo launched the NABCO policy in May in Kumasi and it is intended to alleviate the extreme unemployment among graduates in the country.

  • Published:
Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana play

Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the job creation Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) policy and said it is better than staying home unemployed.

He said though it's not the ideal employment solution, enrolling in it and earning something is good as compared to just being idle at home.

Dr. Bawumia said this while on tour in the Upper East Region to observe Ramadan with Muslims and project initiatives of government.

Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue working

The policy, he said, will take over 100,000 graduates within the course of 4 years.

Addressing the Bawku Traditional Council later on Saturday, the Vice President posited the current government inherited an economy the erstwhile handlers had chopped down to a ‘bone’.

“Bawku Naba, the President assumed office 18 months ago, and it was under difficult circumstances. If you would remember, he told us all the meat was finished; it was only left with the bone. And we came and met the bone. Nana Akufo-Addo has made a lot of promises. By the grace of God, after 18 months in office, Nana Akufo-Addo has shown himself to be a man of his word."

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

 

Dr. Bawumia also said “He (President Akufo-Addo) has been able to introduce a new programme for jobs called the Nation Builders Corps where we are hiring a hundred thousand graduates this year without jobs. So, Navrongo, for example, I’m sure will not get less than 400 graduates. They will start work in August, this year. Some of them will go into GRA (Ghana Revenue Authority).

“Some of them will go into Agric Extension. Some of them will go into different private enterprises. By the grace of God, by the time their turn is over, they will get permanent jobs. We think it is better for them to work than to stay at home, which is why the Nations Builders Corps is coming in. He (the President) has done so much in 18 months that many other governments were not able to do in 8 years,” he stated in a meeting with members of the Navrongo Traditional Council.

