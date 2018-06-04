Home > News > Politics >

Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue working


Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue working

Dr. Bawumia said the kind of work that the investigative journalist is doing “is very relevant” to the development of the nation.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has openly backed the methods employed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in exposing corruption in the country.

According to him, the kind of work that the investigative journalist is doing “is very relevant” to the development of the nation.

Speaking in a short video posted on Anas’ Facebook wall, the vice President encouraged the undercover journalist to continue with doing what he does.

“What Anas is doing is very relevant,” Dr. Bawumia said ahead of Anas’ latest exposé titled ‘Number 12’.

“People should know that what they do in the dark can be exposed. Really I would encourage him to continue doing what he does.”

The Vice President’s comments come at a time when certain members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have heavily criticized Anas’ modus operandi in uncovering corruption.

The Tiger Eye PI member has been accused by MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, of using entrapment to get to his victims.

The outspoken lawmaker has also called for Anas’ latest exposé titled “Number 12” to be stopped from being publicly aired.

According to Mr. Agyapong, the undercover journalist’s methodology and modus operandi are unacceptable because they constitute an invasion of privacy.

However, Dr. Bawumia thinks otherwise and has gone past the MP to openly back the methodology of Anas in exposing corruption.

Anas’ latest exposé will be aired at the Accra International Conference Center on June 6, 2018.

