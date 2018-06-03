Home > News > Local >

Anas reportedly asks US gov't for asylum for family


Death Threats Anas reportedly asks US gov't for asylum for family

He is said to have made the request to the US Embassy in Accra on Friday after Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong published his photos on his Net 2 TV.

  • Published:
play Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reportedly approached the United States government for asylum for his family over death threats.

He is said to have made the request to the US Embassy in Accra on Friday after Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong published his photos on his Net 2 TV.

Quoting family sources, the Ghana Guardian news website reports that the investigative "journalist fears that he could be harmed by people he has investigated or blackmailed to receive their monies to drop investigations as they would be seeking revenge or refund."

Anas will on Wednesday, June 6 premiere his latest investigative piece "Number 12" which uncovers corruption in the Ghana Football Association.

Mr Agyapong has mounted sustained attacks on him, calling him out as "corrupt," "Extortionist" and a "blackmailer."

In addition, the Dema Naa (Entertainment Chief) of Tamale, Mohammed Hafiz Abdullah, has accused him of taking $50,000 bribe from him to drop an investigation on him.

