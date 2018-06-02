Home > News > Local >

Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas video? it appears so


Shocking Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas video? it appears so

He has in the last few weeks called him out as "corrupt," "Extortionist" and a "Blackmailer."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Many Ghanaians have been wondering why the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong is mounting a sustained attack on the integrity of investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

READ MORE: Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas published by Ken Agyapong

He has in the last few weeks called him out as "corrupt," "Extortionist" and a "Blackmailer."

He had also suggested Anas is having an affair with the wife of the late MP for Abuakwa North JB Danquah Adu.

Well, there is no smoking without fire, so the old saying goes.

It appears Kennedy Agyapong may have been mentioned in the yet to be aired Number 12 investigative video that has got him fired up.

Speaking Wednesday on Peace FM's morning show, Kweku Baako was asked if Mr Agyapong was captured in the video by the host of the show, Kwami Sefa Kayi. "No," he responded.

READ MORE:  Report to the Police if Anas is corrupt – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong

Asked if Mr Agyapong name was mentioned in the video, he replied: "you wait."

Enough clue why Kennedy Agyapong is acting the way he is? Time will tell.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas published by Ken Agyapong Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas published by Ken Agyapong
Number 12: Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from him; corroborating Ken Agyapong Number 12 Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from him; corroborating Ken Agyapong
Employment: After reported financial clearance, trainee nurses say they've not been employed Employment After reported financial clearance, trainee nurses say they've not been employed
Transportation: Transport fares up by 10 percent Transportation Transport fares up by 10 percent
Identification: NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation $293m; not $1.2bn Identification NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation $293m; not $1.2bn
Twin Disaster: June 3 disaster victims resort to Tramadol to relieve pain Twin Disaster June 3 disaster victims resort to Tramadol to relieve pain

Recommended Videos

United Nations: UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal United Nations UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
Mass Employment: Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment Mass Employment Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment
Anas Number 12: Anas replies Ken Agyapong with viral "I am Anas" Campaign Anas Number 12 Anas replies Ken Agyapong with viral "I am Anas" Campaign



Top Articles

1 Homosexuality Two SHS students sacked for homosexual actbullet
2 Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streetsbullet
3 #Number12 Late JB’s wife shades Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous...bullet
5 In Ghana UN repatriates Police peacekeepers following sexual scandalbullet
6 Employment Health Ministry clears over 8,000 personnel for...bullet
7 Anas' #12 Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baakobullet
8 Medical Negligence CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged with murderbullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 Anas #12 There’s nothing wrong with Anas’ method – NMCbullet

Related Articles

Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas published by Ken Agyapong
#Number12 Late JB’s wife shades Kennedy Agyapong
Anas Exposé Report to the Police if Anas is corrupt – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong
Number 12 Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from him; corroborating Ken Agyapong
Twitter Reactions Ghanaians just started #IAmAnas trend and you'd probably want to join
Anas' #12 Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baako
FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Anas Exposé Ken Agyapong wants dismissed judges reinstated; says Anas set them up
Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong vows to expose Anas
National Identification Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter...bullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Rewarding Loyalty West Hills Mall’s promo cars would go in spite of Mallam traffic hold ups
Denkyira Obuasi residents reject proposal to erect Major Mahama statue
#OpenUGMCNow Gov’t to operationalise UG Medical Centre by July
Operation Vanguard 3 soldiers detained for taking money from illegal miners