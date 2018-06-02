Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas video? it appears so

news

Many Ghanaians have been wondering why the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong is mounting a sustained attack on the integrity of investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He has in the last few weeks called him out as "corrupt," "Extortionist" and a "Blackmailer."

He had also suggested Anas is having an affair with the wife of the late MP for Abuakwa North JB Danquah Adu.

Well, there is no smoking without fire, so the old saying goes.

It appears Kennedy Agyapong may have been mentioned in the yet to be aired Number 12 investigative video that has got him fired up.

Speaking Wednesday on Peace FM's morning show, Kweku Baako was asked if Mr Agyapong was captured in the video by the host of the show, Kwami Sefa Kayi. "No," he responded.

Asked if Mr Agyapong name was mentioned in the video, he replied: "you wait."

Enough clue why Kennedy Agyapong is acting the way he is? Time will tell.