Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako has revealed the source of the photos purporting to be ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas released by Assin Central Member of Parliament Kenndy Agyapong.

Mr Agyapong published the supposed photos of Anas on his Net 2 TV after bashing the investigative journalist and calling him names.

He described Anas as "extortionist," "corrupt" and a "blackmailer."

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrooko" Wednesday, Mr Baako, who is credited with training Anas and mostly speaks for him, said Mr Agyapong had the information from a dismissed staff of Tiger Eye PI.

According to him, the staffer, who he says is a boy, was dismissed because he didn't want to go to school. He said the boy was taken to school to be trained in undercover investigation but refused and wants to "enjoy the prestige of working with group (Tiger PI)."

Tiger Eye PI, establish by Anas, offers private investigation services across the country and overseas.

Earlier, Kweku Baako denied Anas was in the photo published by the Assin Central MP.

He said: “I’ve seen some of the purported pictures of Anas and his boys. I’ve taken a look at them but I don’t see Anas or any of his boys I know in there.

"I don’t know what the motive is, whether to expose somebody to danger. But the truth is that the pictures are not Anas and his boys, I suspect some bogus informants are working. Somehow we appear to know who’s feeding who with info and the person happens to be ill informed, maybe he has a gullible audience and so he’s pushing that agenda.”