There’s nothing wrong with Anas’ method – NMC

The National Media Commission (NMC) has indicated that there is wrong with Anas’ method of investigative journalism.

The NMC said that his investigative method is healthy and important for the growth of the media landscape in Ghana.

However, the NMC expressed worry over the verbal abuse and threats Anas has received after news broke that he will release an investigative documentary on Ghana’s football.

The Commission described the situation as disappointing since Ghana recently hosted World Press Freedom Day and celebrated media freedom, which is the basis for the successful practice of democracy and sustainable development.

“The National Media Commission (NMC) finds current discussions regarding the permissible scope and methods of investigative journalism, which have been rekindled by the most recent expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas healthy and necessary for the qualitative growth of media in support of consolidating Ghana’s democracy.”

The NMC asked that the general public respect the independence of the media as it plays a vital role in checking the government and accounting to the general public.

The Commission, therefore, asked that administrative justice actors including the police, prosecutors and judges ensure journalists and media outlets are protected.

“The NMC believes that society grows when there is respect for contending ideas and tolerance for differing attitudes. Hence, our nation’s path towards growth has no place for the use of violence in processing claims on society.”

It reminded the public that the Constitution allows for recourse for those who feel wronged by the media

“We, therefore, urge that anybody who has concerns regarding the media, or any journalist and how they carry out their functions, should seek redress at the Commission, in the law courts or through any methods prescribed by Ghanaian law.”