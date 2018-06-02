news

The Dema Naa (Entertainment Chief) of Tamale, Mohammed Hafiz Abdullah, is alleging that ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas took a bribe of $50,000 from him to drop an investigation on him.

READ MORE: There’s nothing wrong with Anas’ method – NMC

The chief's sweeping allegation appears to corroborate claims by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, that Anas is an "extortionist," "fraud" and a "blackmailer."

Mr Agyapong has in the last fews days sort to "expose" Anas as a corrupt person who has no moral authority to call others corrupt.

The globally acclaimed investigative journalist is due to premier another damning investigative piece on corruption in the Ghana Football Association.

President Nana Akufo-Addo triggered an investigation into the conduct of the FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, after he was shown five minutes excerpt of the video.

He was reported for influence peddling and defrauding by false pretence.

Mr Agyapong, who is unhappy President Akufo-Addo's name was mentioned in the video, has vowed to bring down Anas, accusing him of seeking to collapse the Akufo-Addo administration.

READ MORE: Late JB’s wife shades Kennedy Agyapong

He, earlier in the week, published photos purporting to be Anas on his Net 2 Television.

He subsequelty threatened to fire any of his Ken City Media workers who attend the premier of Anas' investigative piece "Number 12" on Wednesday June 6.