Reporters Without Borders expressed concerned Saturday about death threats and smear campaigns against investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in tweet.

The watchdog, known by its French initials RSF, also mentioned President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Jubilee House in the tweet.

"RSF is very much concerned by the multiple death threats and smear campaign against investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas a few days prior to the release of his documentary about corruption in Ghana football. GhanaPresidency NAkufoAddo ProtectJournalist anasglobal," RSF tweeted.

On Sunday, the news website Ghana Guardian reported that Anas has requested help from the US government to relocate after receiving multiple death threats.

Quoting family sources, the Ghana Guardian news website reports that the investigative "journalist fears that he could be harmed by people he has investigated or blackmailed to receive their monies to drop investigations as they would be seeking revenge or refund."

Anas will on Wednesday, June 6 premiere his latest investigative piece "Number 12" which uncovers corruption in the Ghana Football Association.