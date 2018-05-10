Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo goes to UK with family for a week-long vacation


Nana Addo was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his children and grandchildren.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with family members play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with family members
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for the United Kingdom on a week-long vacation, on Wednesday, 9th May, 2018.

This is his first since being sworn-in as President on 7th January, 2017.

Whilst away, the President will honour two public engagements. On Friday, May 11, 2018, he will speak at the University of Oxford, as part of its 2018 Africa Conference, on the theme "Enough Rhetoric! Catalysing an Era of Concrete Action".

On Saturday, May 12, 2018, he will deliver the keynote address at the London Business School’s Africa Business Summit.

On May 13, 2018, the President will also take the opportunity of his vacation to attend the Anglican confirmation ceremony of his grandson, Louis, at his old school, Lancing College, in Sussex.

He will return to Ghana on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

