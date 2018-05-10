Nana Addo goes to UK with family for a week-long vacation

Nana Addo was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his children and grandchildren.
This is his first since being sworn-in as President on 7th January, 2017.
Whilst away, the President will honour two public engagements. On Friday, May 11, 2018, he will speak at the University of Oxford, as part of its 2018 Africa Conference, on the theme "Enough Rhetoric! Catalysing an Era of Concrete Action".
On Saturday, May 12, 2018, he will deliver the keynote address at the London Business School’s Africa Business Summit.
He will return to Ghana on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.