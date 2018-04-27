Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid

news

The Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid has jumped to the defence of one of his deputies, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei as doing a fantastic job.

Asiamah-Adjei has been under a lot of criticism in the media for her lack of experience and incompetence.

However, Hamid thinks such comments are unfair and so far she has held her role perfectly well.

“She’s doing a great job,” Mustapha Hamid said.

On the question whether Asiamah-Adjei should be shuffled, he categorically stated that he will not be in support of such a decision.

Nana Ama Dokua took a swipe at ex-President John Mahama last month when he said President Akufo-Addo needs an "Obinim Sticker" to perform.

In a sharp rebuttal, Nana Ama Dokua wondered whether Mahama had the moral right to jab Akufo-Addo as she described the former President as “the suspect and beneficiary” of “malpractices” in the 2012 presidential elections in Ghana, as well as the “worst” and “most incompetent” election observer to have monitored polls in Kenya and Sierra Leone.

Recently, the Deputy Minister of Information called the criticism of the Nana Addo government for employing 998 Presidential staffers inconsequential.

She said as part of the campaign promises of the NPP, job creation is key therefore such a move is in line of fulfilling a campaign promise.

“The only judgement I can pass to the president is that I like what she’s doing", Hamid added.