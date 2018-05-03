Nation Builders Corps is modern day slavery - Nurses allege

news

The National Health Students Association of Ghana (NHSAG) has described the recently launched "Nation Builders Corps" initiative as inhumane.

They said the enrollment of unemployed nurses under the initiative will amount to modern say slavery.

The Nation Builders Corp is a government initiative designed to engage the services of unemployed young men and women in some key organisations in the public sector.

They said: "The unemployed health personnel need financial clearance and posting, and not a three-year employment contract that will further compound the challenges at the sector”.

The programme is expected to provide 100,000 job opportunities to unemployed graduates in the areas of health, education, information and technology, revenue mobilization and other key areas.

The Association has thus announced it will on Monday, May 7 embark on “a massive demonstration exercise to be staged in the capital city of the country, Accra.

The demonstration as stated in their notice will start from Obra Spot (Kwame Nkrumah Circle) at 7:00am and end at the Hearts of Oak Park, where a petition will be presented to the Vice president, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia