Home > News > Politics >

Nation Builders Corps is modern day slavery - Nurses allege


Unemployment Nation Builders Corps is modern day slavery - Nurses allege

The Nation Builders Corp is a government initiative designed to engage the services of unemployed young men and women in some key organisations in the public sector.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Coalition of unemployed nurses play

Coalition of unemployed nurses
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Health Students Association of Ghana (NHSAG) has described the recently launched "Nation Builders Corps" initiative as inhumane.

They said the enrollment of unemployed nurses under the initiative will amount to modern say slavery.

The Nation Builders Corp is a government initiative designed to engage the services of unemployed young men and women in some key organisations in the public sector.

READ ALSO: Jobless nurses to demonstrate against NABCO enrollment

They said: "The unemployed health personnel need financial clearance and posting, and not a three-year employment contract that will further compound the challenges at the sector”.

Nurses in Ghana play

Nurses in Ghana

 

The programme is expected to provide 100,000 job opportunities to unemployed graduates in the areas of health, education, information and technology, revenue mobilization and other key areas.

The Association has thus announced it will on Monday, May 7 embark on “a massive demonstration exercise to be staged in the capital city of the country, Accra.

The demonstration as stated in their notice will start from Obra Spot (Kwame Nkrumah Circle) at 7:00am and end at the Hearts of Oak Park, where a petition will be presented to the Vice president, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Point of Correction: Nana Addo is the real con man - NDC MP Point of Correction Nana Addo is the real con man - NDC MP
Allegations: Military personnel take 'bribe' to protect illegal miners - Kennedy Agyapong Allegations Military personnel take 'bribe' to protect illegal miners - Kennedy Agyapong
Employment: Unemployed graduates thank Akufo-Addo for creating jobs Employment Unemployed graduates thank Akufo-Addo for creating jobs
MMT Scandal: Martin Amidu dares Metro Mass Board not to tamper with evidence MMT Scandal Martin Amidu dares Metro Mass Board not to tamper with evidence
NPP Elections: Bugri Naabu allegedly rejects GHS 50,000 bribe from NPP Chairman elect NPP Elections Bugri Naabu allegedly rejects GHS 50,000 bribe from NPP Chairman elect
Galamsey Comments: Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns Galamsey Comments Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns

Recommended Videos

Politics: Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur Politics Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur
Politics: Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu Politics Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu
Job Provision: Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth Job Provision Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth



Top Articles

1 Politics Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman"bullet
2 John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’ Asantehenebullet
3 Confusion 13 NDC executives resignbullet
4 Illegal Mining Amewu calls out Mahama, says he is a conmanbullet
5 NPP Elections Bugri Naabu allegedly rejects GHS 50,000 bribe...bullet
6 Tiger Eye PI Anas premiers new exposé on June 6 to shame top...bullet
7 Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawksbullet
8 Misinformation NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo...bullet
9 Legal Battle Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account againbullet
10 Shots Fired Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for...bullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Dr Opuni
Corruption Trial Opuni's case adjourned to June 11
Jerry Rawlings
Founder Rawlings weeps for NDC
Asiedu Nketia
Shots Fired Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man
Peter Amewu
Power Tussle Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahama