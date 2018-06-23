Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC elects constituency officers today


The position of Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Treasurer, Constituency Organizer, Deputy Constituency Organizer, Communication Officer, Deputy Communication Officer, Zongo Caucus Coordinator will be contested for at the constituency conference.

  Published:
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today [June 23] hold its constituency elections to elect new officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

READ MORE:  NDC owes Rawlings no apology; we’ve done nothing wrong – Asiedu Nketia

Meanwhile some constituency conferences have been suspended but according to the National Organiser of the party, Kofi Adams, it will not affect the party's future elections such as the regional and national executive elections.

Ahead of the polls, one of the aspiring presidential candidate of the party, Sylvester Mensah, has called for the elections to be "conducted in a democratic, civil, peaceful, fair and transparent manner."

READ MORE: NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah - Suspect confesses

"Unfortunately there have been complaints and reports about how some groups of persons are seeking to vitiate the process in order to subvert the interest of the larger party and for parochial interests. This has led to the suspension of some constituency conferences. It is however assuring to see that party leadership at the national level working to address these avoidable occurrences," he said in a Facebook post.

