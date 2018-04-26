Home > News > Politics >

NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts for propaganda


Opposition Party NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts for propaganda

The NPP Loyal Ladies accused the NDC of wearing a Loyal Ladies branded shirt at their Unity walk in the Upper West Region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NPP Loyal Ladies play

NPP Loyal Ladies
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Loyal Ladies has said it has uncovered a move by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to print NPP Loyal Ladies branded T-Shirts and use them for propaganda in the party’s upcoming Unity Walk in the Ashanti Region.

In a statement jointly signed and issued by Adwoa Pomaah Sanwu, Martha Kodua and Linda Darkwa, it said "We wish to state, without equivocation, that, we have not sanctioned the printing of any new shirts for our group, and do not have any members of our group defecting to the NDC, as the hopeless NDC would seek to portray, this weekend."

The members accused the NDC of wearing a Loyal Ladies branded shirt at their Unity walk in the Upper West Region.

It said former President "John Mahama and his demoralised NDC cannot begrudge Loyal Ladies for the incompetence they displayed in government."

READ MORE: NDC are hypocrites for criticising Nana Addo - Ransford Gyampo

Below is the full statement:

The leadership of NPP LOYAL LADIES has been duly notified of plans by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to distribute Loyal Ladies-branded shirts to some NDC ladies, at their next Unity walk, slated for Saturday, in Kumasi. Loyal Ladies is reliably informed that our shirts are being printed by a print house at Asafo in Kumasi, on the orders of the NDC.

play

 

We wish to state, without equivocation, that, we have NOT sanctioned the printing of any new shirts for our group, and do not have any members of our group defecting to the NDC, as the hopeless NDC would seek to portray, this weekend.

This is yet another weak attempt by the frustrated NDC to court disaffection for Loyal Ladies within the ranks of the NPP, and to throw dust into the eyes of the public-a trait they are well known for. We recall a similar incident, where a known NDC lady was spotted wearing a Loyal Ladies-branded shirt at their Unity walk in the Upper West Region. This is testament to the fact that, the NDC is bereft of ideas and lack ingenuity.

John Mahama and his demoralised NDC cannot begrudge Loyal Ladies for the incompetence they displayed in government and their spectacular incompetence in opposition. It is obvious the NDC is gasping in desperation and cluelessness, and would clutch onto any successful brand to give hope to its members. We, however, caution the NDC to stay clear off the path of Loyal Ladies, as we are not going to be intimidated by their see-through antics.

READ ALSO: All NPP MPs must run unopposed in the Ashanti Region - FF Anto

We have reported the matter to the police, as this connotes criminality on the part of the print house. We hope the police treats it with all the seriousness it deserves. We also call on the general public to treat with scorn, any persons seen in NPP Loyal Ladies attire in Kumasi, this weekend.

The Ghanaian people are discerning enough to appreciate the timely election of President Akufo-Addo to salvage Ghana from the ruins left by the inept NDC, led by John Mahama.

We, by this statement, reaffirm our unwavering support to the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, in its quest to better the livelihood of the Ghanaian people and create wealth and prosperity for all. We believe in his competence and ability to deliver.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Elephant-size Government: Presidential staffers undermines pledge to protect the public purse - CDD to Akufo-Addo Elephant-size Government Presidential staffers undermines pledge to protect the public purse - CDD to Akufo-Addo
Party Funds: I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs Party Funds I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs
Crime: CID grills 4 more ex-NDC Ministers over double salary saga Crime CID grills 4 more ex-NDC Ministers over double salary saga
998 Presidential Staffers: NDC are hypocrites for criticising Nana Addo - Ransford Gyampo 998 Presidential Staffers NDC are hypocrites for criticising Nana Addo - Ransford Gyampo
Domination: All NPP MPs must run unopposed in the Ashanti Region - FF Anto Domination All NPP MPs must run unopposed in the Ashanti Region - FF Anto
Corruption Charges: Refreezing Opuni's account disrespectful to the court - Lawyer Corruption Charges Refreezing Opuni's account disrespectful to the court - Lawyer

Recommended Videos

Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism
Communications Director: Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize Communications Director Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize
Politics: IMF to release $236m to Ghana in May Politics IMF to release $236m to Ghana in May



Top Articles

1 Elephant-size Government Presidential staffers undermines pledge to...bullet
2 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
3 Incessant Travels Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana -...bullet
4 Defamation Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Winbullet
5 Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon...bullet
6 998 Presidential Staffers NDC are hypocrites for criticising...bullet
7 Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze...bullet
8 Threats MMT boss should have shot security coordinator -...bullet
9 Gargantuan Expenditure GHc81,000 blown on late Gomoa...bullet
10 Corruption Charges EOCO freezes Opuni's account againbullet

Related Articles

Elephant-size Government Presidential staffers undermines pledge to protect the public purse - CDD to Akufo-Addo
Party Funds I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs
Crime CID grills 4 more ex-NDC Ministers over double salary saga
Domination All NPP MPs must run unopposed in the Ashanti Region - FF Anto
998 Presidential Staffers NDC are hypocrites for criticising Nana Addo - Ransford Gyampo
Corruption Charges Refreezing Opuni's account disrespectful to the court - Lawyer
Defamation Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Win
Presidential Staffers Hamid lied over Mahama's Jubilee House budget - Minority
Corruption Charges EOCO freezes Opuni's account again
Gargantuan Expenditure GHc81,000 blown on late Gomoa East DCE’s funeral

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

Presidential Staffers Hamid lied over Mahama's Jubilee House budget - Minority
Franklin-Cudjoe
998 Presidential Staffers It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe
Samira Bawumia
World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’
Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs