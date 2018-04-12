news

The race for General Secretary Position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has become intense as Mr. Richard Ahiagbah, NPP’s General Secretary hopeful, Mr. Richard Ahiagbah aka Efo Richard, has promised “one executive one passport” to help accelerate global interaction and capacity building program for party executives.

He said his dream to build a victorious NPP beyond two terms require capacity building for grassroots executives of the party through workshops, seminars and planned exchange programs with NPP global partners.

Efo Richard said his campaign is examining ways to start the “one executive one passport” program right now before he becomes the General Secretary.

He encouraged executives to get their passport pictures ready for immediate take-off because there is no time to waste.

Efo Richard also stated that the one executive one passport will open a new world of possibilities for the party and grassroots executives because it will deepen the bond between the external branches or chapters.

He said it will put executives in a position to interact as well as further opportunities for customized adoption exchange programs.

As General Secretary, he has promised that he will run a structured program to increase international travel and exposure of party executives.

He said that his goal is to create and enrich and diverse atmosphere to grow the NPP. The first step to achieving this goal is one executive one passport.

He promised that, the existing working relationship between Konrad-Adenauer Foundation, an affiliate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany, will be expanded to include an exchange component to facilitate international capacity building for the constituency and regional executives.

Apart from the exchange program, Efo Richard said he will make it part of his agenda to include constituency executives whenever he travels abroad for party activities. This is the right thing to do for the NPP, and it will be money well spent for the growth of the party.

There is nothing more important now than empowering party executives through international capacity building programs, according to Efo Richard.

He said the NPP must be curious especially, now to learn from our counterparts, the CDU to incorporate the kind of party discipline and organization that enabled them to win four successive elections in Germany.

In conclusion, Efo Richard appealed to delegates to give him the mandate to organize a 21st-century NPP that builds on the strength of grassroots leadership and commitment to the ideas and values of the New Patriotic Party.