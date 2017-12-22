NPP Race :  Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John for NPP General Secretary

news

As the days get closer to the National Delegates Conference of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect new National leaders, indications are that the race for the general secretary position would be a keenly contested one.

The latest kid on the block is Richard Ahiagbah, who is currently the Director of Communication for the NPP in Chicago, USA.

Richard Ahiagbah has served as the diaspora’s mobilization coordinator for the Chicago Chapter in the 2016 elections, and his commitment for the party is known both in the United States and at the party headquarters in Accra. He is a registered voter in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency in Ghana.

Speaking exclusively to Pulse.com.gh, he said the NPP as the greatest and most relevant political philosophy for the benefit of Ghanaians if given the nod as the General Secretary assured to leverage on technology for the good of the party all levels.

Richard also promises a new ethos of service leadership to empower, resource and take great care of the party’s grassroots as the first order of business.

He added that he will functionally and operationally reorganize the NPP to make it an efficient and effective campaign political machine that is, active and engaged in the community, constituency and regional life of electorates.

He will come up against former General Secretary Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John who lost to the suspended NPP scribe Kwabena Agyapong.

Sir John who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission has declared that he'll stage a come back for position.

