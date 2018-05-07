news

A loyal member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group in the Ashanti Region, Delta Force has expressed disappointment at the party.

Ernest Appiah Danquah who was an active member of NPP's Delta Force, has accused the party of neglect indicating it is the reason for which he has moved to join the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"I am no longer a member of the NPP and Delta Force. I am not part of any activity they embark on because I am no longer their member. I took part in the NDC Unity Walk in the Ashanti Region and will help the NDC to win power in 2020," he said.

He added that members of the citizen vigilante group have been denied jobs that were promised them adding that he will never join the NPP again.

Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM, the disappointed Delta Force member said "Nobody should call to try to comfort me. I am not a child and nobody can change my mind.

"They should take the jobs and give them to my former colleagues in the Delta Force."

He noted that the party has failed in fulfilling its promises prior to the elections in 2016.

He stated: "There was an agreement they will give us jobs when the party wins power. But they keep tossing us as though we are children. We are all at home jobless and people are angry because we are unable to put food on the table. I have done a critical examination and I can see there is no way they can be of help to us."