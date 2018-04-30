Home > News > Politics >

I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia


Heavily built men in branded T-shirts labelled "The Hawks" were on full display at the NDC Unity Walk in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia, has said he does not know a vigilante group called 'The Hawks' in the party.

READ MORE: NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawks

The Hawks has been formed to provide security for NDC related activities.

Former Ejisu/Juabeng Municipal Chief Executive, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, has said  the Hawks of the NDC will not foment any trouble in the country as compared to the governing party's vigilante groups - the Invincible Forces and Delta Forces.

In an interview on Accra FM, he said "If they have Invincible Forces, we also have The Hawks, and, so, we will see.

"We in the NDC want peace in the country, we will not foment any trouble in the country.

READ ALSO: Invincible Forces will become Ghana's Boko Haram - Sammy Crabbe

"The Hawks will provide security for the party as we are in opposition."

But Asiedu Nketia in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said he doesn't know the vigilante group.

"I don't know them," he added.

