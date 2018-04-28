NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawks

news

Heavily built men in branded T-shirts labelled "The Hawks" were on full display at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Unity Walk in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The hawks has been formed to provide security for NDC related activities, a source familiar with the mission of the group has told Pulse.com.gh.

READ MORE: NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasi

"They are not a vigilante group per se. But they have been formed to provide security for the party," he said. "Nothing more, nothing less."

The vigilante group has as it symbol the head of a roaring lion and the group's name written beneath it.

The men, who guarded the NDC's unity walk in Kumasi looked fearful, heavily built and ready for action.

The formation of the group comes as the nation struggles to contain the governing party's vigilante groups-- the Invincible Forces and Delta Forces.

Many security analysts have warned these vigilante groups could metamorphose into militant groups, and risk the nation's security.

When the New Patriotic Party won power in the 2016 elections, the security agencies struggled to contain the Delta and Invincible Forces, who were virtually breading lawlessness.

In April last year, the Delta Force embarrassed the government when members of the group stormed a court in Kumasi and freed some of its members standing trial for attacking the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator.

In the same year, the Invincible Forces threatened chaos over jobs at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Local Government.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claims

The NDC has on multiple occasions criticised the NPP for forming and shielding the Delta and Invincible Forces from the police.

They had claimed the groups were formed to cause chaos in the country.