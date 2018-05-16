Home > News > Politics >

NPP postpones National Delegates Congress to July 6th-8th


NPP postpones National Delegates Congress to July 6th-8th

The statement also indicated that the postponement was due to the clash with Ramadan, which is likely to be celebrated that day.

The National Delegates Congress by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which was scheduled to be held on June 15th has bee scheduled to July 6th - 8th.

This new date was contained in a press  statement signed by the acting secretary John Boadu.

“This decision was arrived at by the party’s National Steering Committee at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Aside the date which has been rescheduled, every other arrangement pertaining to the organization of the Conference including the venue and electoral arrangements, remain unchanged", he said.

READ ALSO: NPP likely to elect only Akans as national leaders - Nana Akomea

The NPP wishes to announce to all stakeholders and the general public that the 2018 National Annual Delegates Conference which was initially scheduled for June 15 to 17, 2018, has been RESCHEDULED following legitimate concerns raised about the possibility of the date clashing with Eid-Ul-Fitr. The National Delegates Conference would now be held from July 6 to 8, 2018.

For the avoidance of doubt, the 2018 National Annual Delegates Conference of the party shall be held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital from 6th to 8th of July, 2018. The NPP anticipates the full cooperation of all stakeholders particularly the aspirants and their followers in the interest of the party.

JOHN BOADU
General Secretary (Ag)

