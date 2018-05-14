Home > News > Politics >

NPP likely to elect only Akans as national leaders - Nana Akomea


Tribal Politics NPP likely to elect only Akans as national leaders - Nana Akomea

The NPP opened nominations last week ahead of its National Delegates Conference scheduled for July 7, 2018.

  • Published:
Former Communications Director of NPP, Nana Akomea play

Former Communications Director of NPP, Nana Akomea
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea has revealed that the party is likely to end up electing only Akans ahead of its National Delegates Conference to elect national leaders.

According to him, party members contesting top leadership positions may go to the Akan sub-group in the party.

He said the rank and file of the party had the most credible record of embracing every ethnic group in the country.

READ MORE: Nana Addo busy fixing Mahama's mess – Gabby

Nana Akomea who is the Managing Director of the State Transport Company, (STC) said "When nominations opened last week, l declined to pick forms. What is emerging is that this particular election may present the NPP with the most undiversified national leadership, as almost all the elected positions may be filled from the Akan subgroup. Every effort must be made to ensure that some of these positions have elected members from outside the Akan subgroup."

The party opened nominations last week ahead of its National Delegates Conference scheduled for July 7, 2018.

Several party stalwarts have already picked up their nomination forms.

The acting National Chairman, Freddie Blay and acting General Secretary, John Boadu are among those seeking election as substantive leaders of the party.

But the former communications Director speaking on the delegates conference fears that the party could end up padding only Akan subgroups as national executives.

In a Facebook post, he said every effort must be made to ensure that some of the positions have elected members from outside the Akan subgroup.

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu must investigate 'chop chop' at Tourism Company - A-Plus

Below is his full statement:

In the last couple of months leading up to the NPP national executive elections, l have been accosted by various groups in the NPP to urge me and pledge support for me to contest for one or the other national executive positions. Delegations have come from Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions had come to my office to urge me on. Several WhatsApp groups have been formed by like-minded individuals to promote my contest.

Several individuals and critical party leaders have also spoken to me about offering myself for a national position.

Research conducted by the Danquah Institute found l was the clear, overwhelming favourite for one of the key executive positions.

When nominations opened last week, l declined to pick forms. What is emerging is that this particular election may present the NPP with the most undiversified national leadership, as almost all the elected positions may be filled from the Akan subgroup.

Every effort must be made to ensure that some of these positions have elected members from outside the Akan subgroup.

It is to be part of this effort that l have declined to contest for the Vice Chairmanship position. It is my great hope that the three Vice Chairmanship positions will afford the election of other members from outside the Akan subgroup.

I remain thankful to all the groups and individuals who have looked forward to my contest and who will be disappointed now. I assure them it is for the greater good of the party.

The NPP remains the best political party to take this country to the "promised land".

God bless us all

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Benevolence: Mahama donates GHS 12,000 to Jewel Ackah's family Benevolence Mahama donates GHS 12,000 to Jewel Ackah's family
Prophetic: I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares
Election 2016: Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided ahead of 2016 polls Election 2016 Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided ahead of 2016 polls
Victory 2020: Do away with selfish tendencies, corruption - Rawlings charges NDC Victory 2020 Do away with selfish tendencies, corruption - Rawlings charges NDC
NDC Party: NDC spending endless cash destroying their own - Rawlings booms NDC Party NDC spending endless cash destroying their own - Rawlings booms
Fake News: Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in London Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in London

Recommended Videos

Local News: Mission to make Accra Africa’s cleanest city’ agenda on course Local News Mission to make Accra Africa’s cleanest city’ agenda on course
Speaker Of Parliament: If ever gay bill comes to parliament, I will resign from my job Speaker Of Parliament If ever gay bill comes to parliament, I will resign from my job
Judicial Corruption: Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé Judicial Corruption Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé



Top Articles

1 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in Londonbullet
2 Travel Expenses Pressure group questions Nana Addo's week-long...bullet
3 NDC Party NDC spending endless cash destroying their own - Rawlings...bullet
4 NPP Government Funding free SHS from oil money most "equitable"...bullet
5 Election 2016 Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided ahead of...bullet
6 Booted Out Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas Cylinder Companybullet
7 Victory 2020 Do away with selfish tendencies, corruption -...bullet
8 Security Cabinet approves agreement for a US military base...bullet
9 Holidays Akufo-Addo paying for his vacation not gov't -...bullet
10 Employment Paying NABCO workers GH¢700 woefully...bullet

Related Articles

Assault NPP condemns Hajia Fati after media threatens to blacklist party
Legal Action Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...
Justification Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller - NPP's Hajia Fati brags
Allegations Majority Leader masterminded Paul Afoko's suspension - NPP man
Rivalry Mike Oquaye is fighting me because of Adwoa Safo - Sammy Crabbe
'Blatant Lies' Afoko describes Majority leader's allegations against him as 'nonsense'
Internal Wrangling Paul Afoko and his 'gang' hated Nana Addo - NPP MP
Agenda 2020 Suspended Sammy Crabbe joins NPP chairmanship race
Discipline I'm against suspension of Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong - Kufuor
Local Government Nana Addo nominates four DCEs

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God Churchbullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission White...bullet
10 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as...bullet

Politics

Freddie Blay, former MP for Ellembelle
NPP Congress Freddie Blay to gift 275 buses to NPP
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Mahama
Management Nana Addo busy fixing Mahama's mess – Gabby
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye
Homosexuality I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament
General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia
Assault on Journalist General Mosquito 'bites' NPP's Hajia Fati