Former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea has revealed that the party is likely to end up electing only Akans ahead of its National Delegates Conference to elect national leaders.

According to him, party members contesting top leadership positions may go to the Akan sub-group in the party.

He said the rank and file of the party had the most credible record of embracing every ethnic group in the country.

Nana Akomea who is the Managing Director of the State Transport Company, (STC) said "When nominations opened last week, l declined to pick forms. What is emerging is that this particular election may present the NPP with the most undiversified national leadership, as almost all the elected positions may be filled from the Akan subgroup. Every effort must be made to ensure that some of these positions have elected members from outside the Akan subgroup."

The party opened nominations last week ahead of its National Delegates Conference scheduled for July 7, 2018.

Several party stalwarts have already picked up their nomination forms.

The acting National Chairman, Freddie Blay and acting General Secretary, John Boadu are among those seeking election as substantive leaders of the party.

But the former communications Director speaking on the delegates conference fears that the party could end up padding only Akan subgroups as national executives.

In a Facebook post, he said every effort must be made to ensure that some of the positions have elected members from outside the Akan subgroup.

Below is his full statement:

In the last couple of months leading up to the NPP national executive elections, l have been accosted by various groups in the NPP to urge me and pledge support for me to contest for one or the other national executive positions. Delegations have come from Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions had come to my office to urge me on. Several WhatsApp groups have been formed by like-minded individuals to promote my contest.

Several individuals and critical party leaders have also spoken to me about offering myself for a national position.

Research conducted by the Danquah Institute found l was the clear, overwhelming favourite for one of the key executive positions.

When nominations opened last week, l declined to pick forms. What is emerging is that this particular election may present the NPP with the most undiversified national leadership, as almost all the elected positions may be filled from the Akan subgroup.

Every effort must be made to ensure that some of these positions have elected members from outside the Akan subgroup.

It is to be part of this effort that l have declined to contest for the Vice Chairmanship position. It is my great hope that the three Vice Chairmanship positions will afford the election of other members from outside the Akan subgroup.

I remain thankful to all the groups and individuals who have looked forward to my contest and who will be disappointed now. I assure them it is for the greater good of the party.

The NPP remains the best political party to take this country to the "promised land".

God bless us all