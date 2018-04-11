NPP vigilante group chase away NDC contractors in Tamale

news

Workers of a local construction firm in Tamale in the Northern region have been chased away by a vigilante group, believed to be associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The construction firm had been contracted to build a storm drain and fix a deadly gutter at Gumani, but their work was distracted by the NPP vigilante group, who believe the contract went to the wrong hands.

READ ALSO: Wa Polytechnic: Chaos at Wa Poly as lecturers chase out Rector

The irate youth accused the Municipal Chief Executive, Mariam Iddrisu, of sidestepping the NPP to award the contract to an NDC contractor.

The vigilante group was led by a member of the Council of Patrons of the NPP, Alhaji Joe Kadir, to disrupt the work of the construction firm.

They stormed the drain where work was ongoing and the chased out the workers from the site in the full glare of onlookers, before seizing their working equipment.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu, has confirmed that the actions of the vigilante group was backed by the party.

According to him, executives of the NPP are not aware of the details of the contract and, therefore, suggested that it will be re-awarded to an NPP contractor.

READ ALSO: Remorse: Kennedy Agyapong apologises to Army spokesperson

“I’m not in Tamale; if I were to be in Tamale, it was not just chasing him out but it will have more than that. Alhaji Joe Kadir has the mandate from my office to do that. I sanctioned it,” Bugri Naabu said, as quoted by Starr News.

“That contractor we don’t know where he got the job, when it was awarded and who awarded it. As I’m taking to you now, even the contractor I don’t think he has letter of award because how can work go on and the Regional chairman, executives and party supporters don’t know who is working on this road, in NDC time was it like that?” he added.

The deadly gutter at Gumani has been a great source of worry to residents, with several casualties being recorded following the floods.

As a result, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia had ordered for the immediate construction of the facility after a woman was swept away by strong flood at the gutter during a torrential downpour.

The construction of the facility has, however, been delayed following the clash between the NPP youth and the contractors.