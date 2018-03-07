Home > News > Politics >

Obiri Boahen faces NPP Steering Committee today


  • Published:
Obiri Boahen play

Obiri Boahen
The beleaguered Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen is set to face the Steering Committee of the party today to  answer questions on his controversial remarks he made on a leaked tape.

Nana Obiri Boahen was heard on the tape saying some party functionaries at the headquarters embezzled funds provided to them by the Presidency to organize a national delegates congress for the party last year.

The Steering Committee is expected to hear the side of Obiri Boahen before they come out with any sanctions or otherwise.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo gave GH¢50bn to NPP for Delegates Conference – Obiri Boahen

However, the tough-talking deputy scribe has already apologized for his utterances in a statement he issued. He said, "Respectfully, I am by this letter expressing my profound apology to the President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Steering Committee, the National Executives Committee, the National Council of the New Patriotic Party and every member of the New Patriotic Party for my indiscretion".

Obiri Boahen play

Obiri Boahen

 

He added: “I have learnt much lessons from this unfortunate incident, from this heavily edited, secretly recorded and intentionally mutilated audio recording or cassette; I vow not to find myself under such circumstances again. My loyalty and commitment with/to the New Patriotic Party shall ever continue to be resolute and firm. ‘To err is human, and to forgive is divine’ says the sages.”

On the leaked tape, he spoke about how unfairly he’s being treated by the party as he has no official vehicle, never received any salary and has also not been awarded any contract from any of the Ministries.

