Odike would have been a better President than Nana Addo - NDC man


Odike as President would have been better than Nana Addo - NDC man

According to the NDC communicator, Odike will be a better person to replace President Akufo-Addo if Ghana wants an alternative.

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Kwaku Asafo Agyei has said founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike would as a president performed better than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Odike will be a better person to replace President Akufo-Addo if Ghana wants an alternative.

He said Nana Addo has hit the path of bad governance lacking the morality and, it is looking convincingly clear that the promises the NPP made were all meant to deceive Ghanaians.

Nana Addo has come under criticisms from political opponents from the day he promised to site a factory in every district of Ghana.

The NDC communicator speaking on the 'failed promises' said "In terms of policy direction, Odike and UPP would have done better than President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government."

Speaking on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, he stated that "Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike will be a better person to replace President Akufo-Addo if Ghana wants an alternative.

"Comparatively, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike is better than President Akufo-Addo."

