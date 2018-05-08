According to the NDC communicator, Odike will be a better person to replace President Akufo-Addo if Ghana wants an alternative.
He said Nana Addo has hit the path of bad governance lacking the morality and, it is looking convincingly clear that the promises the NPP made were all meant to deceive Ghanaians.
Nana Addo has come under criticisms from political opponents from the day he promised to site a factory in every district of Ghana.
The NDC communicator speaking on the 'failed promises' said "In terms of policy direction, Odike and UPP would have done better than President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government."
"Comparatively, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike is better than President Akufo-Addo."