Home > News > Politics >

Opuni faces court today for causing financial loss


Corruption Opuni faces court today for causing financial loss

Dr. Opuni was charged alongside businessman Seidu Agongo on 27 counts for wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni play

Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni will appear before an Accra High Court today to answer charges of causing financial loss to the state.

Dr. Opuni was charged alongside businessman Seidu Agongo on 27 counts for wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

READ MORE: Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for causing financial loss

Some of the charges include; money laundering, violation of procurement laws and defrauding by false pretenses.

Other portions of the suit read: "Mr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD  of the sum of GH¢75, 289, 314.72.

play

 

READ ALSO: I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong

"Stephen Kwabena Opuni on the 10th of October 2014 in Accra, agreed to permit your conduct as the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD to be influenced with an amount of Twenty Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc25,000) from Seidu Agongo".

The contracts were GH¢43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GH¢75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totalling GH¢217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.

According to the charges, the consignments of Lithovit Foliar were produced locally, contrary to an agreement between COCOBOD and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited that it be sourced from Germany.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Internal Wrangling: 'Hypocrite' Rawlings used to visit Mahama's office for coffee - Victor Smith Internal Wrangling 'Hypocrite' Rawlings used to visit Mahama's office for coffee - Victor Smith
Trainee Allowance: Akufo-Addo honoured by teacher trainees for restoring ‘allawa’ Trainee Allowance Akufo-Addo honoured by teacher trainees for restoring ‘allawa’
Financial Crisis: Kofi Adams savagely mocks gov't over UG staff salaries delay Financial Crisis Kofi Adams savagely mocks gov't over UG staff salaries delay
Foreign Policy: By hosting US military, Ghana departs from non-aligned foreign policy Foreign Policy By hosting US military, Ghana departs from non-aligned foreign policy
Military Agreement: Parliament approves hosting of US military Military Agreement Parliament approves hosting of US military
Military Pack: NDC MPs boycott approval of hosting US military Military Pack NDC MPs boycott approval of hosting US military

Recommended Videos

State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics



Top Articles

1 Foreign Policy By hosting US military, Ghana departs from non-aligned...bullet
2 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with the USbullet
3 Corruption Allegations Mahama dares Nana Addo to seize his hotel in...bullet
4 Military Agreement Parliament approves hosting of US militarybullet
5 Dishonesty Mahama jabs Otabil, calls him a hypocritebullet
6 Financial Crisis Kofi Adams savagely mocks gov't over UG staff...bullet
7 Military Base Saga I'll pay the $20m to save Ghana - Mahama...bullet
8 Internal Wrangling Rawlings has no moral right to be...bullet
9 Military Pack NDC MPs boycott approval of hosting US...bullet
10 Demonstrations Police block US military deal...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Charges Family members mourn persecution of former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni
Fresh War Kennedy Agyapong threatens to kill notorious land guard 'Bortey Disco'
Warning Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong cries over unpaid salary
FLASHBACK I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong
Corruption Charges NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advises
Utilities Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect from April 1
False Allegations Mahama denies constructing Bole COCOBOD guest house with cocoa loan
Corruption Charges NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni - NDC
Allegations COCOBOD reveals how Mahama spent US$400m cocoa loan after defeat
Corruption War A-G's dept full of NDC members sabotaging prosecution - Kennedy Agyapong

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting presidentbullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Dumsor Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back – Mahama
NDC General Secretary
Military Base Akufo-Addo has betrayed the African Union - NDC
Dr Opuni
Corruption Charges Opuni's trial begins today
US Military Base NDC will revoke US military deal when we win power – Asiedu Nketia