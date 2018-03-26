Opuni faces court today for causing financial loss

news

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni will appear before an Accra High Court today to answer charges of causing financial loss to the state.

Dr. Opuni was charged alongside businessman Seidu Agongo on 27 counts for wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

Some of the charges include; money laundering, violation of procurement laws and defrauding by false pretenses.

Other portions of the suit read: "Mr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD of the sum of GH¢75, 289, 314.72.

"Stephen Kwabena Opuni on the 10th of October 2014 in Accra, agreed to permit your conduct as the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD to be influenced with an amount of Twenty Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc25,000) from Seidu Agongo".

The contracts were GH¢43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GH¢75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totalling GH¢217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.

According to the charges, the consignments of Lithovit Foliar were produced locally, contrary to an agreement between COCOBOD and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited that it be sourced from Germany.