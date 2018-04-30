Home > News > Politics >

Opuni's case adjourned to June 11


The lawyers filed a motion requesting that certain documents which the prosecution intends using against them in court, be made available to them.

  • Published:
Dr Opuni play

Dr Opuni
The Criminal Court of the Accra High Court has adjourned the corruption trial of the former COCOBOD boss Dr. Stephen Opuni to June 11.

The court said its decision is based on the impending interpretation from the Supreme Court on an application by the counsels of Dr. Opuni for article 19 clause 2 (e) and (g) of the constitution.

READ ALSO: EOCO freezes Opuni's account again

Dr Opuni, businessman Seidu Agongo and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited, are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217 to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.

The contracts were GHS43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GHS75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totaling GHS217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.

The court, presided over by Justice C. J Hornyenuga, thus, set June 11 to continue the case.

