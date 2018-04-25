EOCO freezes Opuni's account again

Home > News > Politics >

EOCO has written to the respective banks not to allow Mr. Opuni access to his money despite the court order.

Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni play

Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni
The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has given an order to freeze the bank accounts of former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni.

Dr. Opuni's accounts were frozen in February 2017 at the behest of EOCO.

READ MORE: Family members mourn persecution of former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni

EOCO has been investigating him since he was axed from the office when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took office.

play

 

He and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing charges for in an alleged financial malfeasance the execution of some contracts at COCOBOD.

Opuni is alleged to have between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD  of the sum of GH¢75,289,314.72.

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, also said Seidu Agongo, acting on behalf of Agricult, submitted fertilizer to the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) for testing.

READ ALSO: NDC gurus storm court to support Opuni

Meanwhile, an Accra High court on Monday, April 23, 2018 directed EOCO to lift the freeze on the bank accounts of Dr. Stephen Opuni.

According to the court, accounts of the former COCOBOD CEO at the Standard Chartered Bank and the Opeibea House branch of Ecobank Ghana among others,  must be released to him immediately.

