Paying NABCO workers GH¢700 woefully inadequate - Kennedy Agyapong


New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has said the renumeration for workers of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) is woefully inadequate.

He said the GH¢700 workers on the scheme will receive isn't much, however, it is better than being unemployed.

“I have worked in a bakery,  I have been a taxi driver, sold PK on the streets and did savings to get to where I’m today. I’m not happy with GH¢700 but they should take it for the time being. Because it is better than being in the house for two or three years without a job,” he said.

On May 1, President Nana Akufo-Addo launched the Nation Builders Corps initiative in Kumasi. The scheme is expected to help curb the massive graduate unemployment in the country as it is projected to employ over 100,000 graduates.

However, unemployed nurses who have been primed to be included in the scheme have kicked against it saying it doesn't address their grievance of being gainfully employed by government.

Their reason is that apart from the meager salary which will be paid to them, the programme does not guarantee them of permanent jobs coupled with the fact they have been trained and will not require any further training.

But the maverick politician said though the salary is “too small”, he urged the trainee nurses and midwives to accept it for the time being and get enrolled while their grievances are looked at.

